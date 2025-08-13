Headlands Technologies LLC Buys New Position in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UVIX. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF by 5,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 639,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 628,277 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF by 643.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 100,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 87,225 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Get 2x Long VIX Futures ETF alerts:

2x Long VIX Futures ETF Trading Down 8.5%

BATS:UVIX opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average is $32.82.

2x Long VIX Futures ETF Profile

The 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (UVIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Long VIX Futures index. The fund tracks an index that provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to a portfolio comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVIX was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 2x Long VIX Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Long VIX Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.