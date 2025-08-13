Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 1,623 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 76.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 231.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of RARE opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.50. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $60.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.37 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 87.34% and a negative return on equity of 237.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.52) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,405 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $89,922.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,712.16. The trade was a 13.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

