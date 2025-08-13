Headlands Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG)

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YANG. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $484,000.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of YANG opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average of $38.65. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $191.20.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.