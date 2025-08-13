Headlands Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 360.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,888 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTEX. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Open Text by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Natixis raised its position in shares of Open Text by 1,075.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

OTEX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Open Text from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Open Text from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Open Text from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Open Text from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

Open Text stock opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62. Open Text Corporation has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Open Text Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

