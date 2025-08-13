Headlands Technologies LLC Has $43,000 Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 3,418.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Trinity Industries Trading Up 3.8%

NYSE TRN opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.49. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average is $28.15.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $506.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.96 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Trinity Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.