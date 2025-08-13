Headlands Technologies LLC Has $47,000 Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 94.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,912 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 147,576 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CommScope by 826.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CommScope by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new stake in CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CommScope to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on shares of CommScope in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CommScope in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

CommScope Stock Performance

COMM opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. CommScope had a net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Profile

(Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.