Headlands Technologies LLC Has $48,000 Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 54.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 4,490.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $57.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.24. The company has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.66. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $63.45.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WMB

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $119,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 313,645 shares in the company, valued at $18,718,333.60. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,973.64. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $507,875. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.