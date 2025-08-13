Headlands Technologies LLC Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 94.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,081 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $37,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.0% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.70.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $133.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $124.10 and a 52-week high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

