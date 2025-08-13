Headlands Technologies LLC Has $55,000 Stock Position in Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR)

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 67.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Quaker Houghton were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Quaker Houghton by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 445,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,689,000 after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quaker Houghton by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 420,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,949,000 after acquiring an additional 44,895 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Quaker Houghton by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 417,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,681,000 after acquiring an additional 23,189 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Houghton by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,221,000 after purchasing an additional 17,048 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Houghton by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 323,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

KWR opened at $132.07 on Wednesday. Quaker Houghton has a fifty-two week low of $95.91 and a fifty-two week high of $180.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.84 and a 200-day moving average of $120.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -307.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Quaker Houghton ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.11). Quaker Houghton had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $483.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Houghton will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.508 per share. This is a boost from Quaker Houghton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Quaker Houghton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -451.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $135.00 target price on Quaker Houghton and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Quaker Houghton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quaker Houghton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.75.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

