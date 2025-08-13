Headlands Technologies LLC Has $56,000 Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 619.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 7,837.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 262.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGIC Investment news, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $786,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 249,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,294.22. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,203 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $3,694,447.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,100,994 shares in the company, valued at $29,220,380.76. This represents a 11.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,010,848. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTG shares. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.38.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $304.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.25 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 62.58%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

About MGIC Investment

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.