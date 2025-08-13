Headlands Technologies LLC Has $59,000 Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 89.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,655 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Centennial Bank AR boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 360.2% during the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 435.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.93. The company has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $49.06.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.68%.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,595. This represents a 96.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

