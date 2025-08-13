Headlands Technologies LLC Has $61,000 Holdings in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 3,390.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of COLD stock opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $29.79.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $650.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.95 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -484.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on COLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.