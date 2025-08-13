Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $44,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 55,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 27,122 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 58,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Palacios Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 394,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,602,000 after purchasing an additional 212,463 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $93.98 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $73.17 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.62. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

