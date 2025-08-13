Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $52,000 in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLL. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 1,723.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 0.9%

TSLL opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.78.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0896 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.