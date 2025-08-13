Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $57,000 in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBLX. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its holdings in Roblox by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 819.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roblox from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Roblox from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Roblox from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Roblox from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Roblox from $79.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE RBLX opened at $129.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.78. Roblox Corporation has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $150.59. The company has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a PE ratio of -90.57 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.72, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,559 shares in the company, valued at $26,808,756.48. This represents a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total value of $8,538,420.00. Following the sale, the director owned 279,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,206,523.16. This represents a 19.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,201,935 shares of company stock valued at $499,388,389. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

