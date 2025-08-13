Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $70,000 in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 230.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 151.8% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3,286.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 1.4%

TAP opened at $51.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $75,034.57. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,322.55. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Roth Capital set a $71.00 price objective on Molson Coors Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

