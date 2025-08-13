Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $75,000 in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 9,110.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

NVDU opened at $130.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.85. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $142.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.52 million, a PE ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 4.15.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a $0.6067 dividend. This is a boost from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

