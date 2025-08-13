Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $57,000 Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NET. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,188.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 213.4% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 115.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In related news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total value of $594,660.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 157,377 shares in the company, valued at $31,195,268.94. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $4,889,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,445.20. This represents a 80.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 638,678 shares of company stock valued at $114,296,189. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NET stock opened at $202.09 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.88 and a fifty-two week high of $219.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -594.38 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $512.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

