Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $62,000 Investment in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNO. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in United States Brent Oil Fund by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 27,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares during the period.

Get United States Brent Oil Fund alerts:

United States Brent Oil Fund Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of BNO opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average is $29.30. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $33.38.

United States Brent Oil Fund Profile

The United States Brent Oil Fund, LP (BNO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Front Month Brent Crude Oil index. The fund tracks the Brent oil spot price using near-month ICE futures contracts. BNO was launched on Jun 2, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Brent Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Brent Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.