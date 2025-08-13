Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.79 and a 200-day moving average of $60.58. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $66.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.