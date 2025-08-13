Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 106.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 25.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $143.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $185.28.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.06. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

In other news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 10,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $1,486,515.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 175,954 shares in the company, valued at $24,691,624.82. This trade represents a 5.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RRX. KeyCorp set a $180.00 price objective on Regal Rexnord and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.25.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

