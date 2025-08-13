Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in The Marzetti Company (NASDAQ:MZTI)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The Marzetti Company (NASDAQ:MZTI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marzetti in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Marzetti by 20.9% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marzetti in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marzetti in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Landing Point Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marzetti in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Marzetti from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark raised Marzetti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Marzetti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.50.

NASDAQ MZTI opened at $180.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.44. The Marzetti Company has a twelve month low of $156.14 and a twelve month high of $202.63.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

