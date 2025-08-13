Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $551,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 18.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

TSEM stock opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.77. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $55.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $372.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Susquehanna set a $66.00 target price on Tower Semiconductor and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush set a $65.00 target price on Tower Semiconductor and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

