Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 1,063 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 1,280.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLG. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,703,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,616,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 242,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,096,000 after buying an additional 43,915 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $55.06 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

