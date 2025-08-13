Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 494 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in NETGEAR by 35.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in NETGEAR by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in NETGEAR in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

NETGEAR Price Performance

Shares of NTGR opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $728.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average of $26.53.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $170.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NETGEAR

In other NETGEAR news, Director Sarah Butterfass sold 5,848 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $168,948.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 41,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,470.73. The trade was a 12.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Durr sold 4,388 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $129,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 49,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,657. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $490,401 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NETGEAR Profile

(Free Report)

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

Further Reading

