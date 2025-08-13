Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 783 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 227.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palacios Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,170,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,353,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 942.4% during the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 290,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,913,000 after purchasing an additional 262,362 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 134,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 71,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 66,177 shares during the period.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GBTC opened at $94.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.52. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $42.37 and a 52-week high of $96.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.47.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

