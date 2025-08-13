Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,120 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,926,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $603,829,000 after acquiring an additional 561,563 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,951,818 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,445 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,419,382 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,310,000 after acquiring an additional 160,755 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,243,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871,904 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,947,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on KGC shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

KGC stock opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $19.38.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 9.68%.

Kinross Gold Profile



Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

