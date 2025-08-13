Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in PubMatic by 23,208.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PubMatic by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in PubMatic in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PUBM stock opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $404.74 million, a PE ratio of -119.13 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.57. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13). PubMatic had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PUBM. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.36.

In related news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 5,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $67,396.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 68,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,137.60. This represents a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 44,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,294 shares of company stock worth $3,449,506. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

