Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Shares in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. RWWM Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,190,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,591,000 after buying an additional 1,297,607 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,042,000 after buying an additional 479,961 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,134,000 after buying an additional 964,494 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,327,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,276,000 after buying an additional 81,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,651,000 after buying an additional 149,058 shares in the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Price Performance

CRI opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $905.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.99. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $71.99.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $585.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.24 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 4.79%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 319.0%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Carter’s from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRI

Carter’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.