Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Shares in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. RWWM Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,190,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,591,000 after buying an additional 1,297,607 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,042,000 after buying an additional 479,961 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,134,000 after buying an additional 964,494 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,327,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,276,000 after buying an additional 81,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,651,000 after buying an additional 149,058 shares in the last quarter.
Carter’s Price Performance
CRI opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $905.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.99. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $71.99.
Carter’s Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 319.0%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 26.53%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Carter’s from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th.
Carter’s Company Profile
Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.
