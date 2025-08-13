Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 383 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 22,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 424,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,635,000 after purchasing an additional 106,090 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 225,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,298,000 after purchasing an additional 71,697 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $106.00 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.94.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

