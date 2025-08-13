Headlands Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Free Report) by 2,654.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the first quarter worth about $143,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $836,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF by 545.6% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 23,729 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,691,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF stock opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $73.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.53.

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

