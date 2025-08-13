Headlands Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 96.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,610 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $56.44 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.85 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 43,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Bernstein Bank cut Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

