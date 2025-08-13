Headlands Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 110,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 259.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after acquiring an additional 55,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN opened at $165.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.50. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $129.38 and a one year high of $183.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

