Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 154 Shares of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR)

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 607.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American States Water alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $68,898.57. Following the acquisition, the director owned 8,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,350.27. This trade represents a 11.85% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Stock Performance

NYSE:AWR opened at $76.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. American States Water Company has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $87.50.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $163.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.64 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American States Water Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. American States Water’s payout ratio is 56.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American States Water

American States Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.