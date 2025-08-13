Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 176 Shares of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX)

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GATX. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of GATX by 67,875.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 356,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,305,000 after purchasing an additional 355,665 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of GATX by 2,826.7% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 351,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,432,000 after purchasing an additional 339,262 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of GATX by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 364,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,479,000 after purchasing an additional 185,321 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of GATX by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 700,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,565,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GATX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,113,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,482,000 after purchasing an additional 35,890 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX Trading Up 3.8%

GATX opened at $158.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.18. GATX Corporation has a 12 month low of $127.69 and a 12 month high of $168.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

GATX Announces Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $430.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.52 million. GATX had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GATX Corporation will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. GATX’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GATX news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $278,856.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,262.56. The trade was a 34.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.66, for a total transaction of $2,929,542.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,916.88. This trade represents a 64.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,096 in the last three months. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GATX shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of GATX from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GATX

GATX Profile

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.