Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 216,619 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 216,619 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 385,099 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 359,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 49,564 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 24,482,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

ESPR stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.82. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $82.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.55 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESPR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.