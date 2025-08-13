Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 3,196 Shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC)

Headlands Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in WillScot were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of WillScot by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of WillScot by 747.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,436 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,294,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 146,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 58,198 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WillScot alerts:

WillScot Stock Performance

NASDAQ WSC opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.18.

WillScot Dividend Announcement

WillScot ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). WillScot had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $589.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. WillScot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on WSC shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of WillScot from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of WillScot in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of WillScot from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Report on WillScot

Insider Activity at WillScot

In related news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,384 shares in the company, valued at $402,906.96. This represents a 185.74% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 418,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,396,643.60. This represents a 0.48% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $387,650 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.