Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 43,637 Shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 97.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,637 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P 500 were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P 500 by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SH opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. ProShares Short S&P 500 has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $51.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.30.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

