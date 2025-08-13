Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 4,514 Shares of Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI)

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 66.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESI. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 940.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESI shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Element Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Element Solutions Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Element Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $29.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $625.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

