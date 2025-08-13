Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $71,000 Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,191,000 after buying an additional 1,222,277 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4,615.3% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 943,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,063,000 after buying an additional 923,064 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,306,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,507,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,562,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 9.9%

ALK opened at $56.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.73. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $78.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $404,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,454.60. This trade represents a 28.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Emily Halverson sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $151,247.64. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,709.02. This represents a 26.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,046 shares of company stock valued at $957,045 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

