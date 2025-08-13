Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $82,000 Position in Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in Methanex by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 6,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its position in Methanex by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Methanex by 25.7% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Methanex by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 71,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MEOH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial set a $45.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. CIBC increased their price target on Methanex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

Methanex Price Performance

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.05. Methanex Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $54.49.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.55. Methanex had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $808.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Methanex Corporation will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.83%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

