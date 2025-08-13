Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 825 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 120.3% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in AECOM by 37.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in AECOM in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE ACM opened at $120.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AECOM has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $121.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on AECOM from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on AECOM from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.44.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

