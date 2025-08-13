Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 15.6% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 452,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after buying an additional 70,680 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

NYSE EQNR opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $28.26.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $25.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.88 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.