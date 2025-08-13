Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Haven Private LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 3.4%

KEYS opened at $167.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.87 and its 200 day moving average is $158.60. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.43 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 658 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total value of $103,819.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 115,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,235,581.28. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 10,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $1,589,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 108,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,262,552.30. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,049. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

