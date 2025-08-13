Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

HCAT stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 148,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 30,884 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 13.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 11.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after buying an additional 169,580 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 25.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 233,556 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

