Helen F. Green Sells 11,614 Shares of JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA) Stock

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2025

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARAGet Free Report) insider Helen F. Green sold 11,614 shares of JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.20), for a total transaction of £10,336.46 ($13,954.99).

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Trading Down 2.7%

JARA opened at GBX 72 ($0.97) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £147.47 million, a PE ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 0.29. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 65.43 ($0.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 88.20 ($1.19). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 75.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 79.27.

About JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ltd (JARA) offers a way for investors to diversify into assets that are uncorrelated with equities and bonds, with the chance to benefit from a stable income stream through the power of diversification.

The Company will seek to provide Shareholders with stable income and capital appreciation from exposure to a globally diversified portfolio of Core Real Assets.

