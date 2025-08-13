HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Sets New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 67100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.87 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 355,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $920.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

