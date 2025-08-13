HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Sets New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 67100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.
The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.87 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.
HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $920.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.
HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.
