Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Trading 13.9% Higher on Strong Earnings

Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) traded up 13.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $21.68 and last traded at $22.53. 82,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 505,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.78.

The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $598.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Hillenbrand from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillenbrand

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 222,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 35.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 127,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 199,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 137.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 105,290 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand Stock Up 18.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.60 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.81.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

