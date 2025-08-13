Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading Down 4.1% Following Insider Selling

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $47.36 and last traded at $47.93. 11,177,873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 34,156,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.98.

Specifically, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,572 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $132,818.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 153,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,902,004.44. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 660,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $33,382,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,214,769 shares in the company, valued at $112,023,016.02. This trade represents a 22.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 60,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $3,214,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 169,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,105,385.20. The trade was a 26.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HIMS. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 4.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average of $45.30.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.06 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 64,338.5% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,746,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,622,000 after purchasing an additional 71,593 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 19.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,435,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,969,000 after purchasing an additional 397,310 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 41.2% during the first quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,920,000 after purchasing an additional 700,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $58,403,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.