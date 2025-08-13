Home Improvement Stocks To Consider – August 11th

Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s Companies, Target, Wayfair, Masco, and Fifth Third Bancorp are the seven Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture, distribute or retail products and services used in renovating, repairing and maintaining residential properties. These firms can include home centers, hardware stores, building‐materials suppliers, tool manufacturers and home‐services providers. Investors often view their performance as a gauge of consumer confidence and the overall health of the housing market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,557,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,014,551. Walmart has a one year low of $67.14 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.39. The stock has a market cap of $830.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $387.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,943. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $367.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.97. The stock has a market cap of $385.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Home Depot has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

LOW traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $239.82. 1,455,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,194. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $206.38 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,999,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,904,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.79 and a 200 day moving average of $105.88. Target has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.40.

Wayfair (W)

Wayfair Inc. provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

W stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,143,727. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average is $43.20. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $78.06.

Masco (MAS)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.94. 1,386,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,854. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. Masco has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $86.70.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,002,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,385. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

